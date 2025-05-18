ISL 2024-25: Forwards who fired up the season

New Delhi [India] May 18 : Forwards are the heartbeat of any team's attack. They do more than just score goalsthey change the tempo, break stalemates, and carry the weight of hope. This season, they once again delivered when it mattered most, rising to the occasion and leaving a lasting impact. The top forwards of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 proved their worth time and again, according to the official website of ISL.

From Golden Boot winner Alaaeddine Ajaraie to legend Sunil Chhetri, Jamie Maclaren to Jesus Jimenez, these forwards delivered some of the most captivating moments of the 2024-25 season, marked by sheer brilliance.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie burst onto the scene in his debut season with NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), making history by winning both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards. He set a new league record for the most braces in a single season and became the first player to score three consecutive braces. The Moroccan star also made ISL history as the first player to score over 20 goals (23) and to register more than 25 goal contributions (30) in one season.

Sunil Chhetri continues to surpass expectations, leading the ISL's all-time top scorers list while delivering an impressive season with 14 goalsthe second-highest tally of his career. Besides being the highest Indian goalscorer this season, he made 16 goal contributions in the season, matching his career best. Chhetri led by example, playing a crucial role in Bengaluru FC's (BFC) push to the playoffs and their journey to the ISL Cup final.

The Australian forward, Jamie Maclaren, enjoyed a remarkable season, bagging 12 goals the highest by any Mariner (MBSG) this season. His consistent scoring has been vital for Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) as they completed an ISL double for the first time in the club's history. Maclaren's clutch finishing and predatory instincts in the box lit up the league, with his dynamic goal-scoring prowess in full swing.

Jesus Jimenez made a great impact in a short time. The Spanish forward scored 11 goals in the 2024-25 season, the second-highest such tally by any Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) player in their debut season for the club. Jimenez recorded a shot conversion rate of 25.6% (11 goals from 43 shots), the second-highest such rate among players with a minimum of 10 shots this term.

Luka Majcen played a pivotal role in Punjab FC's (PFC) attacking third. The Slovenian forward bagged 10 goals this season, the highest by any PFC player in the 2024-25 season. Despite suffering a jaw injury in the opening phase, Majcen averaged 0.5 goals per game and maintained a 28.57% goal conversion rate.

Nikolaos Karelis was a constant threat in Mumbai City FC's (MCFC) attacking line throughout the 2024-25 season. The Greek forward enjoyed a standout debut campaign, finishing as the Islanders' top scorer with 10 goals to his name. He also maintained a 25% goal contribution rate and averaged 0.53 goals per game.

Diego Mauricio was once again an integral part of Odisha FC's (OFC) offensive unit. Mauricio scored nine goals and provided six assists, playing an all-around role throughout the season. The Brazilian created 19 chances, attempted 13 successful dribbles, and won 47 duels while also recording a 23.08% goal conversion rate.

Jason Cummings adapted well to his playmaking role this season, excelling with seven goals and six assists, and has been a dynamic presence in Mohun Bagan Super Giant's attack, especially in the second half of the season. Cummings showcased his wealth of attacking talent with exceptional goal-scoring and creative prowess, remaining a nightmare for opposing defenders. He also created 25 chances this season and recorded 54 touches in the opponent's box.

Iker Guarrotxena played an anchoring role in FC Goa's (FCG) attacking unit. Guarrotxena registered 10 goal contributions this season while also creating 14 chances. The Spaniard's ability to produce decisive goals under pressure made him FC Goa's key man in crucial situations.

Noah Sadaoui was a livewire on Kerala Blasters FC's wings with his burst of pace, sheer quality, and skill set. Boasting an inherent playmaking ability, Sadaoui became the first player to register 200 progressive carries in the 2024-25 season. He also racked up seven goals and five assists in his 19 ISL appearances for the Blasters.

