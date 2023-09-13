ISL: A look at growing, emerging rivalries to watch out for this season

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Like every league, the Indian Super League (ISL) also has certain fixtures that stand out from the daily routine. These fixtures are what fans eagerly await when the schedule is released at the beginning of the season. They are the main highlights of the season because more than just a game is at stake; it's the bragging rights.

The clash between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant has always epitomized fierce rivalries in Indian football. However, since the inception of the Indian Super League (ISL), Indian football has witnessed several other matchups that consistently deliver drama, aggression, and unpredictability on the pitch.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC

The Southern rivals are set to kick off their quest for glory in the 2023-24 ISL season as they square off in the opening fixture of the league's milestone tenth season. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will come alive with an electric atmosphere, as passionate supporters from both sides ensure that their chants echo throughout every corner of the stadium.

The Blues have maintained their dominance in the head-to-head history, having clinched victory in eight out of the 13 meetings while the Blasters have managed to secure the win on only three occasions. Despite the major gap between the two sides in winning records, the anticipation leading up to this clash always adds an extra layer of excitement.

Fans wholeheartedly engage in this fixture, whether they are in the stands, cheering on their team during away games, or passionately supporting them at home.

Chennaiyin FC vs. FC Goa

The rivalry between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa is one of the most historic and intense matchups in the Indian Super League (ISL). It has been a source of thrilling encounters and has come to epitomise the entertainment factor of the ISL.

These two clubs have faced off more times than any other teams in the ISL, having played a total of 23 matches against each other. FC Goa has come out on top in 12 of these encounters, while Chennaiyin FC has secured victory in nine. Remarkably, only two of these 23 matches have ended in draws.

What's more, this fixture holds the record for being the highest-scoring matchup in the ISL, with a total of 84 goals being scored. FC Goa has notched up 45 goals, while Chennaiyin FC has contributed 39 to this goal tally.

With both teams bringing in experienced head coaches for the upcoming season, there's a strong desire on both sides to return to their best form. It's undeniable that the intensity of this rivalry will only grow stronger in the tenth season of the ISL.

Bengaluru FC vs. East Bengal FC

Two of the biggest clubs in Indian football, located at separate ends of the country, produced one of the greatest rivalries. The first meeting between the two clubs was back in the days of the I-League in 2013, the year when Bengaluru FC was formed.

The rivalry gradually intensified, with a large section of fans getting into brawls over this fixture. However, the rivalry was halted in the middle when the two sides began playing in two different leagues. Now, with East Bengal FC joining the Indian Super League (ISL) prior to the 2020-21 season, the rivalry has started again. And when numbers are considered, the Red and Gold Brigade holds the advantage over the Blues in the ISL as well.

Over the six meetings, the Kolkata club has been victorious on three occasions, whereas Bengaluru FC have won twice, with the remaining fixture ending in a draw.

Now that former BFC coach Carles Cuadrat is taking charge of the Red and Gold Brigade, the fierceness of the rivalry will only get intensified this season.

Mumbai City FC vs. FC Goa

Since the inception of the league, this fixture has consistently delivered captivating matches filled with high-octane football action.

A couple of seasons ago, the rivalry between these two teams was at its zenith, as both sides had an equal number of victories. However, in recent times, Mumbai City FC has displayed their dominance not only against various clubs but also against their rivals, FC Goa. Mumbai City FC currently boasts a four-match winning streak in this fixture, with FC Goa's last victory over them in the ISL dating back to February 2020.

In their 22 encounters thus far, Mumbai City FC has emerged victorious 10 times, while FC Goa has secured seven wins. The remaining five matches ended in closely-contested draws.

With the appointment of the experienced Manolo Marquez as their head coach, FC Goa is determined to rewrite history and turn the tables in their favour this time around.

Chennaiyin FC vs. Kerala Blasters FC

The intense rivalry between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC has been a defining feature of their matchups, with both teams fiercely determined not to give an inch to their rivals.

This heated rivalry commenced in October 2014 and has since seen both clubs locked in a constant battle for bragging rights. Remarkably, they have each notched up six victories, with eight draws further emphasizing the parity between them. Consequently, this fixture has evolved into a compelling and fierce rivalry over the years.

The origins of this rivalry can be traced back to the epic 2014 semi-final encounter, where the Blasters narrowly edged out Chennaiyin FC in extra time. Chennaiyin FC's spectacular 6-3 victory in Kochi back in 2020 was another unforgettable moment in this rivalry.

As Owen Coyle's men prepare for their upcoming clash, they will undoubtedly be eager to overturn this record and secure a win on their rival's turf once again.

Mumbai City FC vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant

The rivalry between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant is a relatively new one, but it has quickly become one of the most intense in Indian football. Both clubs are ambitious, which only adds to the excitement of the matches between them.

Mumbai City FC has had the upper hand in recent years, winning five of the seven times the two teams have met in the ISL. However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be hoping to break that streak when they meet again in December.

The match between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant is always a closely contested affair, and it is sure to be another exciting one in December. The fans of both clubs can expect a feast of football, and the winner will take a big step forward in the season.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

The rivalry between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC has produced numerous memorable moments over the years as these two teams have navigated through various challenges to outperform their fierce adversaries.

When Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC clash in December, it will mark their 14th encounter. The Blues hold the upper hand in this fixture, having secured victory seven times, while Chennaiyin FC has emerged victorious on three occasions, with the remaining three matches ending in draws.

This intense rivalry between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will witness Owen Coyle pitted against Simon Grayson. It will showcase a clash of distinctive playing styles, with the Blues' solid defensive strategy being tested by the formidable attacking prowess of the Marina Machans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor