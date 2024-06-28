ISL club Mohun Bagan Super Giant release three foreign stars ahead of new season

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday confirmed the departure of their foreign trio consisting of Joni Kauko, Brendan Hamill, and Hector Yuste.

The club released an official statement to announce the departure of their foreign trio that played a pivotal role in the Mariners' first ISL League Shield triumph.

Hamill completed his move to Mohun Bagan SG in the 2022-23 season and has been a key figure in the Mariners' ISL Cup-winning squad that year.

The Australian defender played in 14 ISL games this season, in which he won nine tackles and 33 duels, and completed 51 recoveries, averaging 84 per cent passing accuracy. Hamill also netted a goal in Mohun Bagan SG's 2-0 win against Hyderabad FC in December.

Hector Yuste joined the Mariners during the 2023 summer transfer window. The Spanish defender made 24 appearances for the club, in which he managed to succeed in 101 duels, 18 tackles, and 120 recoveries.

Apart from his defensive contributions, he also had two goal contributions for Mohun Bagan SG. Moreover, Yuste ranked fifth in the league with 34 interceptions to his name. The defender pair have also won the Durand Cup with the Mariners during their tenure.

Joni Kauko, who re-joined Mohun Bagan SG after Antonio Habas took charge in January, bids goodbye after completing his second stint with the Kolkata-based club.

The Finnish midfielder had 14 ISL appearances last season, in which he provided four assists and scored a goal against NorthEast United FC on their home turf.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor