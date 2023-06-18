ISL: FC Goa bid adieu to their longest-serving foreign player Edu Bedia after six seasons

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 18 : Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa, on Sunday, announced that they have parted ways with their longest-serving foreign player, midfielder Edu Bedia, after a six-year-long association.

The Spaniard, thanks to his substantial contributions, unwavering commitment on the pitch, and the love of the fans transformed into an icon of Goan football - scripting numerous records and unforgettable moments.

https://twitter.com/FCGoaOfficial/status/1670304064352194560

An ISL icon, Bedia will be leaving an indelible mark on the history of FC Goa. The Spaniard joined FC Goa in 2017 and has been an instrumental figure in the club's rise to prominence. During his tenure, Bedia played a vital role in the club's numerous successes, including leading the team to the ISL 2019-20 League Winners' Shield, the 2019 Super Cup, and the 2021 Durand Cup.

"As Edu Bedia's chapter at FC Goa comes to an end, the Club wishes him the very best in his future endeavours. The Club and its fans will forever be grateful for the countless moments of brilliance, joy, and pride that he has brought to the club," the club said in a statement.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football, spoke highly of Edu's contribution, stating, "Edu Bedia became ingrained into the very fabric of our club during his extraordinary six-year tenure. His unwavering loyalty and dedication personified the essence of FC Goa, transcending the highs and lows we experienced together."

"As a leader, he steered the team through its absolute peak, leading FC Goa as we became the first Indian representative in the prestigious AFC Champions League. Edu's remarkable leadership qualities were evident in every aspect of his game, both on and off the pitch," he further said.

"His ability to set the tempo, control the flow of the game, and contribute at both ends of the field made him an invaluable asset in our midfield. He was a metronome, ensuring the team's rhythm remained unyielding. Edu Bedia's quality with the ball was a sight to behold, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and opponents alike. As we bid him farewell, we acknowledge the tremendous impact he has had on our club's history and express our deepest gratitude for his invaluable contributions. His legacy will forever shine brightly, and he will always be remembered as a true icon of FC Goa and will always have a home in every FC Goa's heart," Puskur said.

