ISL: FC Goa looks to extend unbeaten away run against Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], February 1 : Jamshedpur FC are all set to host FC Goa at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday.

The Red Miners are placed third in the points table since they have 31 points from 17 matches courtesy of 10 victories and a solitary draw. While they trail table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant (40) by nine points, the Mariners have also played an additional game as compared to Jamshedpur FC, as stated in a release from ISL.

Their nearest target would be surpassing the second-positioned FC Goa, who have 33 points to their name currently from as many encounters as Jamshedpur FC. The Khalid Jamil-coached side have a chance to do a league double over the Gaurs, since they had defeated Manolo Marquez's men by 2-1 in their reverse fixture on September 17, 2024.

Jamshedpur FC are relishing a formidable home record as of now, as they are unbeaten in their last five games in the stadium, winning four times. However, they have emerged victorious only once in the five times that they have hosted FC Goa at the venue, losing thrice and drawing once.

They have failed to record a clean sheet in any of these matches, a fact that could inspire the FC Goa frontline, which has netted 32 times in 17 encounters this season. FC Goa have been impressive defensively though, registering shutouts in their previous two ISL games. Their last longer such run was between October and December 2023, which also comprised a 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC.

All in all, this is an encounter straight for the top-two spot as of now. The top-two ranked teams at the end of the league stages qualify directly for the semi-finals, whereas the sides from third to sixth spots play a single-legged eliminator at the higher-ranked side's home venue. If Jamshedpur FC wins this match, they will leapfrog FC Goa in the points table, and if the Gaurs prevail, they will build a formidable distance with the Red Miners - an equation that brings lasting interest in this fixture.

Jamshedpur FC have optimised their strengths in this campaign. It is reflected by the recording of 22 shots from throw-ins in the current season, which is the highest tally among all teams. They have also attempted at least one shot from a throw-in in each of their previous six encounters, showing that they make the most of any minute opportunity coming their way.

Jamshedpur FC have netted four goals from the penalty spot this season, the joint-most alongside Odisha FC. At the same time, FC Goa have conceded five penalty goals, again the joint-highest with Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The Gaurs will have to track their defensive actions inside the 18-yard box closely.

FC Goa have been prolific offensively in away encounters, finding the back of the net in their previous eight ISL clashes on the road. They have also locked in their longest unbeaten away streak, winning and drawing four times each.

Brison Fernandes has netted six goals this season. A goal against Jamshedpur FC will make him only the seventh Indian player to score 7+ goals in a single ISL season. He has also made 49 recoveries in addition to winning 60 duels.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil stressed the need to get a positive outcome in this game.

"We are preparing well. The team is entirely focused. We need to get a positive result on our home ground," Jamil was quoted in a release from ISL as saying.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez praised Jamshedpur FC's season so far.

"It's very difficult to play against Jamshedpur FC. One can never calm down in this match because they are having a fantastic season," Marquez said.

The two teams have played each other 15 times in the ISL, with FC Goa winning eight games and Jamshedpur FC emerging victorious on five instances. Two matches have produced draws.

