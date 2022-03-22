ISL: Head coach Owen Coyle confirms Jamshedpur departure after two seasons

Jamshedpur FC head coach, Owen Coyle officially announced on Tuesday that he won't be continuing his journey in India in the next season of the Indian Super League.

The Scotsman had a successful two years with the club, which he continuously kept on improving with his smart signings, promotion of young players and amazing man-management skills.

He lifted the Jamshedpur side to 6th place in 2020-21, just 4 points shy off the top-4 places and later in 2021-22 propelled them to the top of the table with a historic ISL League Shield Winners' campaign where his team smashed and steamrolled upon records.

Owen Coyle in a long and emotional statement wrote: "Dear Red Miners, I have had two absolutely wonderful years with Jamshedpur. The people I met, the relationships we forged in the club is one of the best I have had in football."

"Even though we didn't have the supporters in the stands in these two years, we could feel their love and passion towards the game, towards the players and staff. We tried our very best to give them a team to be proud of, a team that went on to become the Champions of ISL and the best team in the country."

Coyle said if he ever returned to India in the future, Jamshedpur will be his first choice to work.

"With a heavy heart, I am obviously very sad to tell you that I won't be continuing this journey together as I have had to return home for family reasons. However, if I am to return to India in the future, we have agreed upon that Jamshedpur will be my first choice to work at if my services are required at the time. I have a massive attachment to the club and I consider it like home," he pointed.

"I am quite sad about the fact that I couldn't meet the fans in person during my quick visit to Jamshedpur due to a tight travel schedule and my requirement of going back home at the earliest. But I hope to come to India and be able to catch a game at The Furnace in the next season(s) and cheer from the stands with my fellow Red Miners' fans."

"My first match in India was in Jamshedpur and I immediately understood how big the club is and what it means to its people. I want to thank the management, the staff, the players and all the fans for their constant and unwavering support. I will miss you. Jam Ke Khelo," Coyle signed off.

