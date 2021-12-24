ISL: Hyderabad coach not satisfied after draw against East Bengal

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez wasn't too pleased with his team's performance against SC East Bengal after a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Hyderabad FC have now extended their unbeaten run to six matches, but the Red and Gold Brigade remain winless in eight matches. Amir Dervisevic (20') gave SC East Bengal an early lead against Hyderabad FC but Bartholomew Ogbeche (35') scored with a header and leveled matters at 1-1.

The head coach in the post-match press conference was not satisfied with one point from the game. He said: "Of course not, I think that we didn't deserve more than one point, but I'm not satisfied, during the championship there will be games like these. When you don't play well, at least one point is good. But of course, we lost a good chance of adding one more win."

This draw lifted Hyderabad FC into the top two spots of the points table, whereas SC East Bengal sit at the bottom of the table.

Asked about the positives from the game, the Spaniard said: "Not too much. I think the team was very bad, even from the bench we didn't have the team with the substitutions. If I have to say something, maybe the performance of Sahil Tavora in the second half was very good. But I think that in terms of football we didn't play a good game and when you don't play your style of football, this kind of thing always happens."

The Nizams will next clash with Odisha FC on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

