ISL: Jamshedpur FC host in-form Hyderabad FC

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match between reigning champions Hyderabad FC and league-winning Jamshedpur FC will take place on Wednesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

On the one hand, Hyderabad FC is unbeaten this year; on the other, Jamshedpur FC is unbeaten when playing a visiting team.

In 28 games played, the hosts have only lost eight of them. As all of the Red Miners' goals, this season has come in the first half, they are also accustomed to scoring quickly. They currently occupy ninth place but have exactly four goals from four games, indicating that their overall scoring has been poor.

Eli Sabia, a defender, is injured, therefore, Peter Hartley is anticipated to partner with Pratik Chaudhari in defence. Boris Singh and Ritwik Das will be relied upon by Jamshedpur FC to find their strikers from the sides. Keep an eye on Wellington Priori and Joao Victor's duel in the middle of the field.

"They (HFC) have been together as a team for three years. That gives them stability. For us, I was very disappointed with the performance against FC Goa. The second half was better but still not what we expected or what we demanded from each other. And what better place to put that right than playing against the current leaders of the division. They are a good team with a good coach. We are all excited and looking forward to it," said Boothroyd.

Five games into the season, Hyderabad FC is undefeated. This season, the defending champions have won four and drawn one match. They've also maintained four straight spotless sheets. If they defeat Jamshedpur in a shutout, they will tie the record of five straight clean sheets shared by FC Goa (2018-19 season) and Mumbai City FC (2014-15 season).

In their most recent game, Bartholomew Ogbeche was benched so that Borja Herrera could start. Marquez will have three choices for the number ten position if Javier Siverio starts up front: Herrera, Ogbeche, or Joel Chianese. After a string of reliable performances, Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir have solidified their spots in the starting eleven. Nikhil Poojary, a defensive partner, received the Hero of the Match award in the most recent game.

"They are the Shield winners and we are the defending champions. But every season is different. One big difference for us is continuity. Jamshedpur have retained most of the squad, but it is not easy when you change the coach. Owen Coyle had a very clear style. Jamshedpur plays really well; sometimes, they cannot, like against FC Goa. These things happen when playing under a new coach. Despite that, it will be a tough game and let's see what happens on Wednesday," said Marquez.

In the Hero ISL, the two teams have faced off six times. The Red Miners have won two games while four games have ended in draws. To continue their present trend, Hyderabad FC will essentially need to end Jamshedpur FC's unblemished record against them.

