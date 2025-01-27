ISL: Jamshedpur FC to face struggling Punjab FC

New Delhi [India], January 27 : Punjab FC will host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Tuesday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Jamshedpur FC are presently fourth in the points table, having accumulated 28 points from 16 matches on the back of nine victories and a solitary draw, as per an ISL press release.

Punjab, on the other hand, are placed ninth with 20 points from 15 matches with six wins and two draws. They are five points behind the sixth-placed NorthEast United FC (25) but have also played two fewer games than the Highlanders (17). It shows that they can jump straight back into contention for the playoffs if they arrest their current slump in form and get a streak of positive outcomes under their belt.

Right now, they are battling a challenging phase, since the side is winless in their last six matches (drawn two, lost four). The team's current run is partly similar to a 10-game winless streak from their debut ISL season last year. Defensively, Punjab FC have struggled as well, conceding in each of their last six games. Another failure to keep a shutout would mark their longest such stretch in the competition.

Punjab FC are searching for their maiden victory against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL, having failed to win any of their three previous encounters (D1 L2). This match gives the Red Miners an opportunity to round off a league double over Punjab FC.

Jamshedpur FC enter the game in a robust attacking form, having scored multiple goals in each of their last two away games.

They lost 3-2 against Hyderabad FC, but had gotten a 3-0 victory over Mumbai City FC earlier this month on the road. This replicates glimpses of their prolific sequence of four away games with multiple goals between January-February 2023.

For Jamshedpur FC, the target will be bridging gap with the second-placed FC Goa, who have 32 points from 17 games as of now. They were targeting getting closer to the top-ranked Mohun Bagan Super Giant (37), but the 3-2 loss to Hyderabad FC stopped them in their tracks, something that they would want a quick recovery from to recharge their season.

Jamshedpur FC have made 46 per cent of their passes in a forward direction this season, the second-highest among all teams. They have netted 25 times in the league so far, as Javi Hernandez and Jordan Murray has led the charge for them with six and five strikes respectively.

Jamshedpur FC have given away nine goals from outside the box this season. Another such goal would tie the league record for most long-range goals conceded in a single campaign, equalling the 10 such goals conceded by FC Goa in 2021-22 and Chennaiyin FC in 2022-23. Khalid Jamil will want his midfield to hold their lines with greater discipline to curb these tendencies.

Luka Majcen has recorded a shot conversion rate of 28.6 per cent for Punjab FC, the joint-highest this season (min. 20 shots). Overall, he has netted six times and notched three assists in 11 games, delivering eight key passes and taking 35 touches inside the opposition's box.

Punjab FC have conceded the fewest goals from outside the box this season (1). Jamshedpur FC's attacking contingent could try to outnumber Punjab FC in their own box in order to overcome this strength of the opposition.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed hope that a full-strength squad can help them see success again.

"It is a positive thing that after a long time we have a full squad available. It will help us in the final month and a half of the season to regain our success," he said as per an ISL press release.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil asked his team to play the game as a collective unit.

"It is an important game for both teams. We must take responsibility as a unit and play as one team," he said.

The two teams have played three matches, with Jamshedpur FC winning twice and the other game resulting in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC's Stephen Eze's abilities on both ends will be important for the visitors. He has recorded 5-plus clearances and 3-plus shots in the same game multiple times this season, including in the reverse fixture against Punjab FC. He has won 55 aerial duels and netted twice thus far this season.

Punjab FC's Asmir Suljic has delivered a dribble success rate of 62.1 per cent, ranking third in the league among players with over 25 dribble attempts. His creativity could unlock Jamshedpur's defence. With three goals and two assists, Suljic has been a key creative figure in the frontline for Punjab FC.

Jamshedpur FC's Javi Hernandez has recorded six goals and two assists in ISL 2024-25. Hernandez has produced 20 goal-scoring chances upfront, made 15 successful dribbles, and aggregated an average of 27 passes per game at 78 per cent accuracy.

