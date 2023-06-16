ISL: Karanjit Singh signs one-year contract extension with Kerala Blasters FC

Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 16 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have announced the extension of the contract of veteran goalkeeper Karanjit Singh for a period of one year. The club announced his extension through their social media handles on Friday.

The custodian extended his stay at the club until 2024, and this extension will see Karanjit Singh continue in his role as a part of the Kerala Blasters' goalkeeping unit.

A two-time ISL champion with Chennaiyin FC, Karanjit Singh made a switch to the Blasters during the 2021-22 mid-season transfer window. The shot-stopper has accumulated 51 appearances for the two clubs and has kept 14 clean sheets and made over 120 saves across his six seasons in the ISL.

"Karanjit has a wealth of experience that holds our entire goalkeeping squad in good stead. His work ethic and bonding with the coaches and the rest of the squad make him a team player to the core. I hope he has a good upcoming season with us," Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters was quoted as saying by ISL.

"This will be my third season at Kerala Blasters, and the experience that I have had and the friends that I have made at the club are truly close to my heart. I hope to contribute in every way possible to the success of the team in the next season," Karanjit Singh said.

One of the very few players to have a dual role in the team, Karanjit was a player-cum-goalkeeping coach in the 2018-19 season. The custodian's longevity and seniority will be of invaluable help to the Blasters' squad.

