ISL: Mid-table clash awaits as NorthEast United FC hosts Odisha FC

Guwahati (Assam)[India], November 2 : An enthralling mid-table encounter is set to unfold at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, as NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) takes on Odisha FC (OFC).

The Highlanders (NEUFC) and the Juggernauts (OFC) are tied on eight points from six matches each and are positioned fifth and seventh in the points table respectively. With the campaign capturing a captivating look every passing game, it arguably appears that there will be plenty of contenders for the playoffs spots going forward.

It's integral that teams don't cede too much ground early on in the seasons, and hence every game assumes equal importance, including this one - with the Highlanders coming on the back of a thumping 5-0 win against Jamshedpur FC, and the Juggernauts playing out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the home of Mumbai City FC, a release said.

NorthEast United FC's 5-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC was their biggest ever in the competition. Now, they have a unique chance of registering consecutive wins in the same season of the league for the first time since 2020-21. Their graph has been on an upward trajectory off late and head coach Juan Pedro Benali will have his eyes set on the three points.

A key ingredient of NorthEast United FC's gameplay this year has been netting in the opening 15 minutes of their games. They have scored four goals in the given time period, which is the highest such tally for any team in the league. Simultaneously, Odisha FC are one of the three teams - along with Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC, who are yet to concede in this time period. Will the Highlanders get an early lead yet again or would the Juggernauts maintain their record of being steady and safe starters to games?

Odisha FC are without a win in their previous seven games on the road - drawing twice and losing five matches in the process. They have kept only one clean sheet in this duration, and not scored in three of the aforementioned encounters. Maintaining a fine balance between positive outcomes at both home and away is important for any team seeking success, and the Juggernauts will need to bring their game back on track in unfamiliar conditions to inject further confidence in their campaign.

Sergio Lobera is yet to win a match in his four visits to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. His teams have lost and drawn twice in those games and have conceded at least two goals in each of these encounters. Given NorthEast United FC's prolific goal-scoring showcase in the previous match, Odisha FC should be well aware of being defensively disciplined in the coming clash.

The two teams have played 10 times against each other in the ISL. Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC have won six and three games respectively, with one match resulting in a draw.

There were plenty of things to be cheerful about for NorthEast United FC after their 5-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC, but head coach Juan Pedro Benali is most pleased that they didn't concede a goal in that game - highlighting their defensive stability.

"The most important thing (is we) played well, we did what we (had to) should do in all the games. Most importantly we didn't concede and (I am) happy and proud of the players," Benali said, as quoted by a press release from ISL.

Odisha FC assistant coach Anthony Fernandes commended NorthEast United FC as tough opponents and acknowledged their incredible run of form off late.

"NorthEast United FC are playing really well. They are a good team with a good momentum after their 5-0 win. For me (the plans to be formed) are not for any one player, but for their entire team as such," he said.

Odisha FC's Roy Krishna has been stellar against NorthEast United FC, recording four goals and assists each. Only Joni Kauko has made more assists than the Highlanders in the league, but Krishna incidentally has not made a goal contribution in any of his last four appearances against them, and will be looking to correct that on Sunday.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie has the historic chance to become only the second ISL player to score in seven consecutive ISL games - the first one to do so after Kalu Uche, who netted in straight encounters for Delhi Dynamos FC between January-March 2018. Ajaraie's impeccable run upfront has added a fresh, incisive element to the NorthEast United FC frontline.

Odisha FC's Mourtada Fall has been remarkable with his goal-scoring ability from set-pieces, but he has been equally impressive distributing the balls from the back. Fall has completed 31 out of his 40 long passes with his long passing accuracy of 77.5% being the highest of any player to have attempted more than 25 such passes this season. Thus, Fall holds a key role on both ends of the field for the Juggernauts.

