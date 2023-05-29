ISL: Mumbai City captain Mourtada Fall to leave club as contract expires

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Mumbai City FC can confirm that Club captain Mourtada Fall will leave the Club after his contract runs out on May 31. The Senegalese centre-back's journey with the Islanders comes to an end after three incredible years.

Mourtada Fall moved up the west coast when he joined Mumbai City FC in October 2020 from FC Goa and instantly went on to become an indomitable figure in the Islanders' defence. Known for his aerial prowess at both ends of the pitch, Fall found the back of the net four times in his debut season with the Club, including a towering header in a 2-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan which handed the Islanders their maiden ISL League Winners' Shield in the 2020-21 season. He went on to score in the semifinals against the Gaurs and then played a crucial role as the Islanders won the ISL Trophy and completed the 'double'.

A true leader in every sense of the word, Fall was named Club captain the season after by his teammates. The 35-year-old continued to make his mark both on and off the pitch as he led Mumbai City FC onto the biggest footballing stage in Asia - the 2022 AFC Champions League. Across the six games the Islanders' played in the tournament, Fall shone through with exemplary defensive performances as Mumbai City went on to finish second in their Group B.

Renewed with continental success and an extension on his original two-year contract, Fall skippered the Islanders once again in 2022-23 as the Club went on to create Indian football history. After finishing runners-up at the 2022 Durand Cup, Mumbai City went on a staggering 18-match unbeaten run in the league. Having had to celebrate it in 2021 in empty stadiums, Fall lifted Mumbai City FC's second League Winners' Shield in three seasons - this time in front of the Islanders' fans at a packed Mumbai Football Arena on an unforgettable evening.

Fall made 68 appearances for the Islanders across three seasons, scoring 8 times and providing 3 assists as he leaves Mumbai City FC a Club icon.

