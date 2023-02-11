ISL: Odisha deserved the win, says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez after loss

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez was disappointed with the team's result as the defending League Champions lost 3-1 against Odisha FC in the latest fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Friday and said that their opponents deserved the win.

Odisha FC dominated the proceedings and their efforts were rewarded during the 33rd minute when Iska Vanlalruatfela opened the scoring for the home team. However, Nim Dorjee to equalised for Hyderabad FC at the cusp of half-time. Odisha FC reclaim their lead with the help of an own goal in the 72nd minute after Nandhakumar Sekar's shot deflected off Nim Dorjee's legs. Diego Mauricio scored in the dying minutes to seal the three points for the Juggernauts.

After bagging an important three points, Odisha FC is back in sixth place in the ISL points table. The Juggernauts sit three points clear of seventh-placed Bengaluru FC, who play Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday. Manolo Marquez's men suffered their third defeat of the season and handed the advantage to Mumbai City FC, who have a chance to win the League Shield trophy with a win against FC Goa on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC suffered their first defeat in nine matches. Marquez congratulated Odisha FC for the victory and said the home team deserved the victory.

"Congratulations to Odisha FC, they deserved to win. The summary of the game is easy, they were better. Not too much to say about the game, Odisha FC was better. It was incredible that the score was 1-1 at halftime because practically we did not exist, but in the second half, we were better, we were in a better position. At half-time, we wanted to change 11 players but it was not possible. They deserved to win," Marquez said in the official post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

With three games left to go, Hyderabad FC sit five points clear of third-placed Kerala Blasters FC, who they play in the last fixture of the league stage. Marquez stated that finishing second in the league would be a fantastic result for the club.

"It will be very difficult to finish the competition in second place because, till today, we had chances to fight for the League Shield. Of course, after this performance, it is practically almost impossible and we are only five points ahead of the team that we have to play in the last game in Kochi. Everyone is thinking that we will finish second place, which would be a fantastic result. When the levels decrease we are a normal team and when our levels rise up, we are a very difficult team to beat," Marquez stated.

Marquez's men face ATK Mohun Bagan in the next fixture and the Mariners are one of only three teams to beat Hyderabad FC. Juan Ferrando's men came out on top in the reverse fixture 1-0 in November. Marquez was unhappy the team's attitude against Odisha FC and called for his team to put that right in the upcoming fixture.

"I am very angry because when you speak about attitude, you can talk about the opponent being better or one mistake. We cannot say anything, we can only continue and try to play better in the next game and try to win against ATK Mohun Bagan in the next match," Marquez concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor