ISL: Punjab FC face NorthEast United in crucial encounter as race for playoff spots heats up

Guwahati (Assam)[India], March 6 : Punjab FC (PFC) will face NorthEast United FC in a crucial encounter on Thursday in Round 18 of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season which will be played here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM. A win for The Shers will see them jump to ninth position in the table, just below tomorrow's opponents and a single point adrift of Bengaluru FC who currently occupy the last playoff spot. With just five rounds of matches left in the season, this match will be crucial for both teams as they chase a spot in the playoffs. PFC lost their previous match to Mumbai City in a five-goal thriller at New Delhi while NorthEast United were held to a 2-2 draw by Hyderabad FC on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said, "We put a very good performance in the last match for the fans and others watching the game. We have to now see what needs to be improved and we will try to work on that areas. We have to prepare better to convert these good performances into positive results. We were a team under construction when we faced NorthEast in the previous round, but we are much better now and we will try to make it difficult for them to play at their home ground. Qualifying for the top 6 is always there in my mind and also in the player's mind but we want concentrate match by match and take the maximum points from each game".

Both teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at New Delhi in October. Parthib Gogoi's goal gave the lead for The Highlanders while Melroy Assisi equalised for Punjab in a hard-fought match.

Madih Talal has been in terrific form throughout the season scoring four goals and assisting in another six, which is the joined highest in the league. He has also created 39 chances, which is the highest in the league by some distance. The striking pair of Luka Majcen and Wilmar Jordan have scored six and four goals each and along with Talal have been a fearsome attacking trio.

PFC midfielder Samuel Kynshi Lyngdoh during the pre-match press conference said, "We are performing well in the past few matches and we want to continue performing in the same way. Every match is like a final for us and we would like to perform and get the desired result from every match. Tomorrow's match is going to be very exciting and tough and we will do our best to play well to our abilities and make our fans happy".

Punjab FC are currently 11th on the table with 17 points from 17 matches while NorthEast United FC are eighth in the table with 20 points from 17 matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor