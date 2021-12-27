ISL: Sahal is future of Indian football and Kerala Blasters, believes Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic was all praise for Sahal Abdul Samad after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

Sahal Abdul Samad scored for the third game running as he levelled the score after Greg Stewart had given Jamshedpur FC the lead.

Vukomanovic hailed Sahal as a player with great potential and revealed that he has been working very hard behind the scenes.

The head coach in the post-match press conference, when asked about Sahal said: "Sahal is one of the domestic Indian players who has great potential to improve even more. And since we started, I think that he's doing a great job, he is doing an excellent job because he's implementing the things that we want to add into his game."

"I'm happy for him. I'm happy for all the fans who were supporting him. And I'm happy for all the fans now who are still supporting him because he's a great guy, great personality and a great player. And I think that he is the future of Kerala Blasters FC and Indian football," Vukomanovic concluded.

Kerala Blasters will now clash with FC Goa on January 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

