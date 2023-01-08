ISL: Very disappointing, low on confidence at the moment, says Jamshedpur coach after draw against Chennaiyin FC

Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd had a mixed response to his team's performance as they failed to take all three points after surrendering a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC in Matchweek 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur, on Saturday.

A Ritwik Das brace helped the Red Miners gain the platform for a massive victory at home before Vincy Barretto and Petar Sliskovic brought honours even in the second-half for the away side.

The draw means that Jamshedpur FC is yet to register a win in their last 10 games as they sit tenth in the league table with six points, while for Chennaiyin FC, a point takes them to 15 points after 12 games in the Hero ISL standings.

This is just the third time this season that Jamshedpur FC have managed to score more than one goal in a match. Boothroyd admitted that they could have won the game after having a two-goal cushion and was happy to see his team create chances and convert them.

"It is very disappointing. We got ourselves in a good place, but we are low on confidence at the moment. We could have won the game and created enough chances this time while also converting them, but we were not able to keep the clean sheet, and the whole team is responsible for that," Boothroyd said in the post-match press conference.

"We are pleased to have got a point on the board, but it should have been three, and that is while not being disrespectful to our opponents, who are a good team," he added.

Boothroyd's men have been lacking solidity in the defensive department as the side has managed to keep just one clean sheet this season. The head coach stressed that his side needs to step up and improve in that section.

"We have to stop crosses coming into the box, and we did not do that, we did not defend particularly well either, so there is work to be done on the training ground for sure," he stated.

The Englishman was pleased with the performance, and felt it was not all doom and gloom, especially watching Ritwik Das score and find consistency in front of the goal and spoke highly of new signing Pronay Halder, who reinforced the team in the midfield.

"We are getting better in plenty of aspects, and Pronay was pretty good; he made a difference and brought the steel in midfield, which we need," he said.

"He (Das) scored an excellent goal and there are positives, it is not all doom and gloom. I am quite happy with lots of individual performances but the draw feels gut-wrenching and we will look back at the game as a good point in our recovery to do better," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

