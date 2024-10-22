ISL: "We are very happy," says Khalid Jamil on Jamshedpur FC's third home win in a row

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 22 : Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil shared his delight after registering a 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC in the final fixture of Matchweek 5 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Complex in Jamshedpur on Monday and stressed that the team should continue playing like this.

Rei Tachikawa and Jordan Murray's first-half goals gave the hosts a 2-0 lead before the half-time break. Despite Hyderabad FC scoring an early goal in the second half, the Jamshedpur FC defence stood firm, denying the opponents the opportunity to net an equalizer.

Moreover, the Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper recorded his joint-highest number of saves in a single game, notching seven saves against Hyderabad FC.

The Men of Steel have maintained their fantastic run in the 2024-25 season, securing 12 out of a possible 15 points from the opening five games. With the victory against the Yellow and Black, Jamil's men recorded their third consecutive home win, climbing to second place in the points table. They are second in the points table with four wins and a loss, with 12 points. Hyderabad FC is winless, having drawn one match and lost three, and is sitting in the 12th spot.

Jamil addressed the media in the post-match press conference, expressing his satisfaction with their home victories, saying, "Yes, we are very happy."

"Everyone is working very hard; that's the most important thing. We must continue (playing) like this. We must play as a team and work hard again," he added.

Jamshedpur FC will next face NorthEast United FC in an away fixture in Guwahati. Jamil urged his players to maintain their hard work and carry forward the positive momentum into the upcoming games.

"We have many things to improve," he remarked.

"Let us see after tomorrow. We will discuss as a team because we are going to play away against a good team," Jamil signed off.

