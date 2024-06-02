It's an incredible thing, not everyone can win UCL so many times: Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

New Delhi [India], June 2 : After Real Madrid sealed their 15th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0, the Los Blancos attacker Vinicius Junior said it is an incredible thing and not everyone can experience it.

The first half of the final match stayed goalless as both sides played a tactical game. However, in the second half, the Los Blancos showed why they came into the match as the favourites to win the prestigious title.

The second half was dominated by the Los Blancos after they scored two goals within nine minutes. The Whites struggled in the first half, but with Nacho and Rudiger on their backline, they managed to keep the scoreline untouched.

Speaking after the title win, Vinicius said he is very happy to win another UCL with the Whites. He accepted that they suffered a lot throughout the season but everyone worked together to overcome it.

"I'm very happy to be able to win another Champions League with this club, which has given me so much. It's an incredible thing. Not everyone can experience it and win it so many times. It looks like it's easy to come here and win. We suffered a lot throughout the season, with all the injuries we've had. Everyone has worked incredibly hard to get here," Vinicius was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The Brazilian attacker also showed his interest in staying with Real Madrid for many years to continue making history like his other teammates.

"I'm very happy to have been here for so long. Hopefully the president can renew my contract because I want to be here forever and continue making history like Carvajal, Nacho, Modric or Kroos. They have won the Champions League six times and they've shown us the way. I want to be like them. I'd like to retire here, although I don't think the people at Flamengo will let me," he added.

The Los Blancos won their whopping 15th UCL title after beating Dortmund at Wembley.

