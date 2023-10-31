"It's been a special year, I've signed for the biggest club in the world": Jude Bellingham

Paris [France], October 31 : After winning the Kopa Trophy 2023 at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris on Tuesday, Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham said that it has been a special year for him.

Bellingham said he wanted to keep playing like this for his teammates, the fans, and the staff at the club.

"2023 has been a great year, so special. I've signed for the biggest club in the world, it's a big family. I want to keep playing like this for my teammates, the fans, and the staff at the club. I hope we can win some trophies this season," Bellingham said as quoted by Real Madrid's website.

While speaking on his experience of winning the Kopa Trophy 2023, he said that he didn't know what to say and that he didn't prepare anything.

"My heart was beating out of my chest. I didn't know what to say, I hadn't prepared anything. I remembered my family and the people who are around me every day," he added.

Bellingham further stated that it is great when someone acknowledges one's work. He added that he wants to win as a team so that the fans can enjoy it.

"It means a lot, people acknowledge your work and it's been a great year. But the most important thing for me are the trophies we win as a team. Here, it's about opinion and votes. What I want are the ones we win as a team and that the fans can enjoy," he added.

The English midfielder received the Kopa Trophy which is awarded to the best U21 player in the world. Bellingham hit 13 goals in his first 13 games for the Los Merengues. Last season, he was also named the Bundesliga's best player 2022-23.

In Real Madrid's previous game against Barcelona in the El Clasico, the Los Blancos clinched a thrilling 2-1 win against their arch-rivals after Bellingham scored two late goals in the match to help his side win valuable three points.

Following the win, Real Madrid lead the La Liga standings with 28 points after winning nine out of their 11 games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor