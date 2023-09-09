"It's different pressure to what I felt at Spurs": Harry Kane on playing with Bayern Munich

Wrocław [Poland], September 9 : England captain Harry Kane feels a "different pressure" with Bayern Munich than he did with his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane left his boyhood club with hopes of aiding Bayern to their 12th successive Bundesliga title and the first major title of his career.

"It's a different pressure to what I felt at Spurs. Of course, we wanted to win things but if you went a couple of games without winning, it wasn't a disaster. The feeling at Bayern is that you have to win every game," he said, according to Sky Sports.

"That's part and parcel of being at one of the biggest clubs in the world. I'm enjoying feeling those different emotions and that's part of the reason that I wanted to go. When we get back, we start the Champions League campaign, which they expect to win. So you're going into those games with maybe a different feeling to what I've had in the past," Kane added.

With Kane facing a different kind of pressure and in Germany, a new set of challenges await him which could potentially affect his performance.

When quizzed about can this pressure help him transform into a better player, Kane said, "I believe it will. There is definitely a lot of pressure to take. Time will tell, but at the moment I am enjoying that feeling," he added.

Kane is currently on national duty for England, with the aim of guiding the Three Lions to a spot in the Euro 2024.

England head coach Gareth Southgate feels that if Kane wins trophies at the club level will be good for the national team. The experienced striker agreed with the manager.

"I think so. Of course, there is no hiding the fact it is the one thing missing from my career at the moment and when you have got players in the squad who have won things, you want to be part of that as well and have those experiences as well."

