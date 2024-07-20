"It's the foundation": Manchester United iconic manager praises Mainoo, Garnacho

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Manchester United's legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, believes that the rise of the young duo of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho depicts the core foundation of the club.

The young duo have gained the spotlight for producing stellar performances on the field and making themselves indispensable assets for Manchester United after coming through the club's academy last season.

Since being involved with the team in the 2022-23 season, Garnacho, a young, dynamic winger, has made 55 appearances in the Premier League and has ten goals under his belt.

Mainoo has become a regular face in Manchester United's set-up since his introduction to the team eight months ago.

He netted decisive goals for the Red Devils, including the winning strike against arch-rival Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

"It's the foundation, isn't it? It's the heart and soul of what Manchester United has been since the days of Sir Matt Busby, who started the whole process of trusting young players playing. They're young. What they're showing at the moment is the composure and confidence to play in the first team, and not be daunted by it. In a way, it shows you the kind of courage they have," Ferguson said during a golf event, as quoted from Goal.com.

The young duo have been setting new heights after the Premier League season concluded. Garnacho was a part of the Argentina squad that lifted a record 16th Copa America title.

On the other hand, Mainoo became a crucial figure for England in their journey to the Euro 2024 final.

The duo will be a key part of Manchester United in the upcoming season as they continue to re-establish the glory they once had during the reign of Ferguson.

Manchester United have already begun their pre-season tour with a 1-0 defeat against Rosenborg.

The Red Devils will be keen to find their groove and return to winning ways against Rangers on Saturday at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

