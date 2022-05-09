IWL: Kickstart earns dominating win against Hans Women FC

Kickstart maintained their winning run after beating Hans Women FC 4-0 on Monday in the Indian Women's League at the Kalinga Stadium.

Hans suffered another loss and they are yet to find winning ways in the competition this season.

Kickstart made a quick start to the game as they bagged the lead as soon as the 7th minute in the game when Roja got herself one on one with the Hans custodian and made no mistake to slot it home.

Thereafter, the Karnataka-based side took the momentum of the game but failed to increase their lead as they were unable to capitalize on the chances created.

Before the lemon break, Kickstart got their best chance to double the lead when they were awarded a spot-kick.

After the breather, Kickstart seemed to be in better frame of mind as they doubled the lead within the 48th minute. Babysana struck a screamer from yards away to make it 0-2 for her side.

Kiranbala Chanu made it 0-3 for Kickstart as she rightly utilized a howler from Hans custodian Tanvi Mavani. Minutes after, the lead increased to 0-4 as substitute Lawmching found the net from distance in the 60th minute.

The high press from Kickstart rattled the porous Hans defence forcing too many mistakes inside the box. Hans made a change in their defensive line up and this turned out to be a saviour.

After this loss, Hans continue to remain at the bottom of the points table as Kickstart maintained the third spot with 6 wins in 7 games.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor