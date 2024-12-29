Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC set for crucial ISL clash

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], December 29 : Jamshedpur FC will look to build momentum when they host Kerala Blasters FC in an important Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday.

According to an ISL release, both teams head into this clash with identical recent form, having won twice and lost three times in their last five matches. Jamshedpur FC are eighth in the points table with 18 points from 11 games, thanks to six victories. Kerala Blasters FC are in 10th place, with 14 points from 13 games, courtesy of four wins and two draws.

This will be the 17th ISL meeting between the two sides, with Kerala Blasters FC aiming to extend their recent dominance over Jamshedpur FC. Kerala Blasters FC are unbeaten in their last six ISL encounters with Jamshedpur FC (W4 D2), scoring at least once in each of those games. Both teams have defensive issues to address, as Kerala Blasters FC have conceded 24 goals compared to Jamshedpur FC's 22.

Both teams will be looking to end the year on a positive note, carrying some momentum into 2025 to close the gap with the top six. Jamshedpur FC are tied on points (18) with sixth-placed NorthEast United FC, reflecting the competitive battle unfolding in the middle of the standings.

Jamshedpur FC have scored in each of their last eight home matches in the ISL, their longest such streak in the competition. They have netted at least twice in six of these games. Javi Siverio leads the team's goal-scoring charts with four strikes, while Jordan Murray and Javi Hernandez have three goals each.

Kerala Blasters FC have scored exactly two goals in each of their last five away matches, their longest such run. However, they have conceded three or more goals in their last three away games. Whether they can balance their attacking dynamism with defensive discipline will impact the outcome of this match.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil emphasized the importance of securing a positive result against Kerala Blasters FC. "I am focusing on our team because we want to do well. We must think positively. We need to concentrate on our game, as it's like a do-or-die situation for us," Jamil said in an ISL release.

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach T. G. Purushothaman shared similar thoughts, acknowledging Jamshedpur FC's strength at home. "We are concentrating on winning games. We want to win all the matches and that's what we are preparing towards. Jamshedpur FC are a good side at home and let's see how we can achieve (a win)," Purushothaman said.

In the 16 matches between these two teams, Kerala Blasters FC have won five, while Jamshedpur FC have won three. Eight games have ended in draws.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor