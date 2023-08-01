Jamshedpur FC sign Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic on one-year deal 

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 1 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC completed the signing of Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic on a one-year deal from Chennaiyin FC.

Sliskovic joins the Men of Steel following a strong first season in the ISL, scoring 8 goals and bagging 4 assists in just 17 appearances for the club. The Croat is known to be strong in the air and possesses a unique goal-scoring ability along with technical ability and strength.

A proper journeyman, Petar has played at multiple top clubs in the past, featuring several times under current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel at FSV Mainz in Germany between 2010 and 2015. Following stints at other clubs in Germany and Switzerland, he finally made a permanent move to Chennaiyin FC in 2022, impressing the Marina Machans in front of goal from the get-go.

“It’s a great feeling to join Jamshedpur FC,” Petar Sliskovic on becoming a part of the Men of Steel family as stated by Jamshedpur FC in an official statement.

“This is a club that I know well because of my time in India already and having played against them last season I know what a good team this is. I’m excited to work with the Head Coach and the staff and help the team once again achieve major glory. The fans in Jamshedpur are known to be some of the loudest and most passionate and I cannot wait to finally play in front of them at the Furnace.”

Over and above his exploits at club level, Sliskovic has also made multiple appearances for the Croatian U21 side in his early days. The 6 foot 4 inch striker has played six times for his country at the youth level, and featured alongside several recognisable names such as Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Rakitic.

“Petar has already got league experience and that’s always very encouraging because it can be very difficult for strikers to settle into a new league,” said Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Scott Cooper.

“He has done very well last season and got a good tally of goals to his name and is an accomplished striker with experience from Croatia and Germany and I think he will fit into our model of play really well. If he is given chances, he will score goals.”

The club can also confirm that Sliskovic will don the number nine shirt in the upcoming campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor