Jamshedpur FC sign Nishchal Chandan for upcoming Indian Super League

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Jamshedpur FC have roped in young defender Nishchal Chandan ahead of the new Indian Super League season, with an option to extend the contract based on his performance.

The 25-year-old 6 footer was signed on in addition to Pratik Chaudhari in the central defence.

"Joining Jamshedpur FC is a dream come true! I'm ecstatic to be a part of a club with such a rich history and to have the opportunity to play in the ISL. I'm grateful to Head Coach Khalid Jamil and the management for believing in me," the Chandigarh-born midfielder was quoted as saying by ISL.

"I'm committed to giving my best efforts and performing at the highest level. My goal is to have a successful debut season, helping the team have the best defence in the league to make the fans of Jamshedpur proud," he said.

Chandan's football journey began in 2015 at Minerva Academy, Punjab, where he refined his skills and later became a champion in the U-18 I-League North Zone Championship with Minerva FC.

He progressed to make his debut in the I-League second division with Punjab FC in 2020-21, followed by a stint with Sudeva FC from 2021-23, where he not only made his I-League debut as captain but also scored a goal. His impressive performance led to a move to Churchill Brothers in 2023-24, where he played all 19 games, before joining Jamshedpur FC.

Head Coach Khalid Jamil shared his enthusiasm about signing Chandan. "Nishchal has a great opportunity ahead of him, but he must be patient and wait for his chance. He needs to showcase his abilities and consistently deliver strong performances to secure his place in the team," he said.

