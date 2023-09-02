Joao Felix, Cancdelo in, Lenglet and Fati out for Barca on deadline day

Madrid, Sep 2 FC Barcelona have completed the deadline day signing of Portuguese internationals Joao Felix and Joan Cancelo.

Joao Felix, who earlier in the summer said his dream to play for Barcelona, joined the club on a season's loan without an option to make the deal permanent from Atletico Madrid, reports Xinhua.

Cancelo has also signed on a season's loan with no permanent option from Manchester City, with the deal concluded just minutes before the transfer window in Spain closed at 2300 local time.

"The Club wishes to thank the player publicly for the financial effort made and his desire to wear the Barca shirt," informs the Barcelona website, implying the player was willing to take a pay cut in order to complete the move.

Friday also saw players leave Barca as Ansu Fati completed his loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion, with the 20-year-old spending the new season in the Premier League, with a side that will also compete in the Europa League.

Central defender Clement Lenglet left Barcelona for England on Friday, signing for Aston Villa on a season long loan.

Lenglet, who spent last season at Tottenham will help replace Tyrone Mings, who will miss most of the season with a serious knee ligament injury.

