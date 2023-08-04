Jordi Alba admits Lionel Messi didn't enjoy his time with PSG

Florida [US], August 4 : Inter Miami's latest recruit Jordi Alba admitted that Lionel Messi didn't enjoy his time with the Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner decided to sign for the French Cup after his time with FC Barcelona came to an end. Messi joined Mbappe and Neymar in hopes of guiding PSG to their first UEFA Champions League title.

However, his stint at the club didn't end at the note he would have eventually hoped for. He recieved a lot of critics from the fans as well as football pundits.

"He feels supported, loved and that's the most important thing. At PSG he didn't have a good time, but he recovered his joy. I repeat, it's a challenge that personally excites him a lot and I see him very happy," Jordi Alba said as quoted by Goal.com.

Messi committed to an initial two-and-a-half-year contract with the Major League Cricket (MLC) outfit, which is owned by Manchester United and England legend David Beckham.

Alba joined his former Barcelona teammate claiming that the South American’s desire to be successful is still as bright as ever. The Spain international left-back added, "Leo is a demanding person. He has won a World Cup. But he is going to continue [playing] the same. He is going to fight for this challenge, try to win everything and that's why we're here to help him."

Since his arrival in the US, Messi is eyeing to break records and guide Miami towards accolades. His brace guided Miami to the Round of 16 of the League Cup.

Messi also managed to achieve the record of scoring against 100 teams in his second game of the MLS.

The Argentinian maestro will be back in action against FC Dallas on Sunday.

