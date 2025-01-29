Joy for ISL, I-League club youth teams; U17 Football tournament returns for 2nd edition as girls division makes debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : The Dream Sports Championship (DSC) is returning for its second year with a significant expansion - the addition of a girls' category. The tournament, which kicks off next month, will span six cities across India and aims to provide a platform for young footballers to compete at a national level, according to a release from Dream Sports Foundation.

Building on last year's successful debut, the tournament, which is organised by the Dream Sports Foundation, the DSC's 2025 edition will follow a two-phase structure in the regional rounds. The first phase runs from February 2-8 in the football hubs of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, followed by matches in Guwahati and Goa from February 10-14. The competition culminates in the National Finals in Goa, scheduled for early April.

The inaugural tournament in 2024 showed promising signs for youth football development in India. With participation from both Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League club youth teams, and the competition featured 37 teams and produced over 250 goals. The average player age of 15.85 years highlighted the tournament's focus on developing talent at a crucial age for footballer development.

The All India Football Federation plans to use the tournament as a scouting ground for the national youth teams, potentially creating a pathway for young players to represent India internationally.

Looking ahead, Dream Sports Foundation has outlined plans to expand this championship model to other sports, including table tennis, badminton, and hockey, suggesting a broader push to develop competitive opportunities for young athletes across multiple disciplines.

The addition of the girls' category marks a significant step toward gender inclusivity in Indian youth football, opening up new competitive opportunities for young female players who have historically had fewer platforms to showcase their talents at the national level.

Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-founder, Dream Sports, said "Building on the success of our inaugural championship, we are proud to announce the second edition of Dream Sports Championship with broader reach and impact this year. We are particularly excited about adding the girls championship this year. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering grassroots talent through the development of sustainable programs," as quoted from a release by Dream Sports Foundation.

