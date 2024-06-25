Jyoti Chauhan, Kiran Pisda, MK Kashmina create history as ZNK Dinamo Zagreb win their first Croatia Cup

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Jyoti Chauhan, Kiran Pisda and MK Kashmina have made history with ZNK Dinamo Zagreb by leading the team to their first-ever Croatian Women's Football Cup victory. Selected through the Women in Sports Elite Football Trials, the trio's remarkable contributions have been instrumental in this historic achievement.

In a match that will be remembered for years to come, ZNK Dinamo Zagreb triumphed over FNK Osijek in the finals. Both Jyoti Chauhan and Kiran Pisda started in the crucial final match, while MK Kashmina provided crucial support from the bench. Lea Zdunic of Zagreb opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and the equaliser came from Osijek's Marija Damjanovic in the 36th minute. The match headed to penalties after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw. Both Zagreb and Osijek were not distinguishable after the set of penalties ended. Meanwhile, Jyoti scored from a spot kick to score a goal. Eventually, MK Kashmina created history by not succumbing to pressure and making Zagreb win their second-ever title and their first in 32 years by scoring from the spot kick.

Jyoti Chauhan who is playing her second season with the club said, "This win is a dream come true. It's not just a victory for our team but a significant milestone for women's football. We've worked incredibly hard, and to see our efforts pay off in such a historic way is indescribable."

Kiran Pisda who made her debut this season with the club said, "Winning the Croatia Cup with ZNK Dinamo Zagreb is a moment I will cherish forever. Our journey has been filled with hard work, determination, and teamwork, and this victory is a testament to our collective efforts. It's an honour to be part of this historic achievement, and I hope it inspires young athletes back home in India to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication."

