Kalyan Chaubey elected AIFF president with landslide win

By IANS | Published: September 2, 2022 02:21 PM 2022-09-02T14:21:03+5:30 2022-09-02T14:35:22+5:30

New Delhi, Sep 2 Former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has defeated Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in a one-sided All ...

Kalyan Chaubey elected AIFF president with landslide win | Kalyan Chaubey elected AIFF president with landslide win

Kalyan Chaubey elected AIFF president with landslide win

Next

New Delhi, Sep 2 Former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has defeated Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in a one-sided All India Football Federation (AIFF) election for the post of president on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : india New Delhi All India Football Federation The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west Indi All indian football federation Uk-india Republic of india India india