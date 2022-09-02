Kalyan Chaubey elected AIFF president with landslide win
By IANS | Published: September 2, 2022 02:21 PM 2022-09-02T14:21:03+5:30 2022-09-02T14:35:22+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 2 Former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has defeated Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in a one-sided All India Football Federation (AIFF) election for the post of president on Friday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor