Karim Benzema announces retirement from international football after France's WC final loss

Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema announced the "end" of his international career on Monday, the day after France lost in the World Cup final to Argentina. "I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I wrote my story and ours ends," Benzema, 35, wrote on Twitter.Benzema had to withdraw from the World Cup before their first match due to a left thigh injury. France forward has had his ups and downs in international career. He retires having made 97 appearances and scored 37 times.

Generally known for both his finishing and playmaking, Benzema is regarded as one of the best forwards of his generation. He is a creative, skillful, quick, agile, and prolific forward, who is good in the air and capable of playing off the shoulders of the last defender, and has been described as an "immensely talented who is "strong and powerful" and "a potent finisher from inside the box" with either foot, as well as his head, despite being naturally right footed. He is considered to be one of the best strikers of his generation, with his Real Madrid manager Ancelotti describing him "the best striker in the world" in 2021.