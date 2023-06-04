Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid after 14 years

Madrid [Spain], June 4 : Real Mardid's ace striker Karim Benzema will leave the club after his contract expires at the end of the season.

On Sunday, Real Madrid released an official statement about the departure of the veteran striker.

"Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends," Real Madrid said in an official statement.

"Next Tuesday, June 6, at 12:00 noon, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to Karim Benzema will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez."

In 2009, at the age of 21 Karim Benzema found his way to Los Blancos and since then he has been a fundamental figure in creating a golden decade for the Spanish Giants.

After spending fourteen seasons with the club he has won 25 titles, a record number for Real Madrid, 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

The Frenchman has made a remarkable 647 appearances for Real Madrid, and he is the second all-time goalscorer for Real Madrid with 353 goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Along with this, he is also the fourth goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

Earlier on Friday, the French maestro received the Marca Leyenda (legend) award in recognition of his spectacular career on Friday.

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN suggested that Benzema received a two-year deal worth EUR400 million to relocate to Saudi Arabia in January. Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United, also received a similar offer.

The centre-forward was expected to stay at Madrid for one more season till June 2024, but is instead now opting for a new challenge at this stage of his career.

However, Madrid will hunt for someone else to bolster the assault. Madrid is in advanced talks to sign Joselu on a loan to replace Mariano Diaz.

