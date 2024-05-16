"Keep young players, all other players, get rid of them": Rooney's blunt take on Manchester United

Manchester [UK], May 16 : Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney stated the club should build their team around captain Bruno Fernandes, keep the young players and sell the rest of them.

Manchester United defeated Newcastle United by 3-2 with three youngsters featuring on the scoresheet for the Red Devils. Kobbie Mainoo opened the scoreline, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund netted one each for Manchester United.

While speaking on Sky Sports, Rooney was asked about which players he would like to keep at the club to which he replied, "You have to build the team around Bruno [Fernandes], he is the one player with quality and he has fight in him. [I'd keep] the young players. And then all the other players, get rid of them."

Rooney went on to state that the club needs to do a "massive clear out" but expects that it could take a couple of years.

"It has to be a massive clear out. It won't be in one year, but it's going to be in the next couple of years," Rooney added.

Speculations are building around the future of some players and star winger Marcus Rashford is among them. Some sections of fans want the 26-year-old to leave Old Trafford and start his career at a new club.

Rooney was asked about Rashford's future and he believes that the Englishman has the ability to play at the top level and wants him to stay with the club.

"We all know Marcus has the ability to play at the top level. I just wonder if it's time for Marcus to go and play elsewhere. I don't know. He has to ask himself that question," Rooney said.

"I want him to stay and break records at this club. But he needs to get his head right, get his head down, work hard and get back to the player we know he can be," Rooney added.

Manchester United will end their Premier League campaign against Brighton at the Falmer Stadium. The Red Devils will end their season with a chance to clinch the FA Cup trophy. They will face their arch-rival Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on May 25.

