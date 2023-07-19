Kerala Blasters FC forward Jaushua Sotirio suffers injury, likely to be out until 2024

Kochi [Kerala], July 19 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have suffered a major blow even before the start of the new season, as their newly recruited forward, Jaushua Sotirio, sustained an ankle injury during a training session.

Sotirio, who joined the Blasters from Newcastle Jets on a two-year contract, had a frustrating start to his new journey with an ankle injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for several months.

Kerala Blasters FC began their pre-season camp in Kochi on July 10, and have been practicing and preparing for the Durand Cup, which is set to begin early in August.

The club has now been dealt a significant blow with the injury to their Australian forward just as the new season is knocking at the door. Sotirio will now undergo a surgery and the recovery process is expected to be lengthy, but the exact timeframe for his full recovery remains unknown.

The club confirmed from the initial assessment of Sotirio's injury that the forward is "likely to remain out of action until 2024."

Sotirio will now commence his recovery and work closely with the club's medical department to ensure a safe and efficient return to the field.

“Our medical team, in collaboration with external specialists, will work diligently to provide him with the best possible care and support, ensuring his safe and efficient return to the field,” the club said in a release.

