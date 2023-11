Kerala Blasters FC’s Adrian Luna named Player of the Month for October

New Delhi, Nov 25 Kerala Blasters FC captain Adrian Luna has won the Indian Super League (ISL) Player of the Month award for October 2023, a prize which is given to the best player in the ISL every month.

The voting criteria involve fans' votes, which contribute to 50 per cent of the total vote share, while the remaining 50 per cent comes from expert votes. Luna secured the award based on fans' votes cast between 3 PM IST on November 22 and 3 PM IST on November 24. He secured all 10 votes from the experts while acquiring 80 per cent fan votes, taking his total percentage to 90 per dent, reports ISL.

The 31-year-old midfielder triumphed over stiff competition from teammate Sachin Suresh, Jay Gupta of FC Goa, and Rehenesh TP of Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters FC engaged in four matches in October, securing victories in two, drawing one, and experiencing a loss in the other. Luna's exceptional performance throughout the month, which encompassed two goals and one assist, earned him well-deserved recognition.

The Uruguayan has been a key figure for the Blasters so far this season, playing a crucial role in orchestrating attacks. His versatility is evident as he created 12 chances and demonstrated physical prowess, winning 32 possessions and 23 duels.

