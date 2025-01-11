Kerala Blasters raise concerns over "poor condition" of pitch at Kaloor International Stadium

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 11 : Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) has raised concerns over "the poor condition of the pitch" at the Kaloor International Stadium. The playing surface has also been amongst the best in the country year after year, however, multiple inspections conducted before the ISL match scheduled for Monday, have revealed a sorry state of affairs, a KBFC press release said.

Conduct of a third-party non-sporting event on the field of play in the recent past has resulted in damages which are unwanted for the club and for the Indian Super League, the release said. The club has also taken note that there were no precautionary measures taken to prevent the same, it added.

The Blasters' pitch team is working tirelessly, day and night, to restore the pitch to match-ready condition, which has resulted in the incurring of significant monetary charges, the release said.

Recapping KBFC's last fixture in the ongoing ISL 2024-25, a spot-kick from Noah Sadaoui was enough for Kerala Blasters FC to secure a win, especially after going down to nine men in the final quarter. With their 0-1 win on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters FC became just the third side to win an Indian Super League game after receiving two or more red cards after Mumbai City FC (4 vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant on 20 December 2023) and Chennaiyin FC (2 vs Kerala Blasters FC on 16 December 2014 with both these bookings coming in AET).

With this win, KBFC is back in the reckoning of the playoffs being only three points behind sixth-placed Odisha FC (20). On the other hand, Punjab FC have succumbed to four consecutive defeats, and they were missing key attackers Luka Majcen and Ezequiel Vidal due to suspensions.

Kerala Blasters FC will host Odisha FC at home on January 13.

