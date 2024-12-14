Kolkata is "City of Joy" for Mumbai City FC with just 1 loss, but Mohammedan SC will look to break home drought

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14 : The Kishore Bharati Krirangan will host the first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC on Sunday at 7:30 pm IST.

The Islanders enter this encounter in strong form against new opponents in the ISL, having won their last four such games and losing just once in Kolkata in their last nine matches. In contrast, Mohammedan SC are still searching for their first home victory this season, having failed to win any of their five home fixtures (D1 L4). Their inability to keep a clean sheet at home has further hindered their prospects.

The matchup presents a contest of contrasting narratives: Mumbai City FC's pursuit of consistency against unfamiliar opponents versus Mohammedan SC's bid to turn around their home form.

Mumbai City FC have been formidable in Kolkata, losing just one of their last nine ISL matches in the city. This impressive record includes six wins and two draws, with their only loss coming against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on April 15, 2024 (1-2).

Despite facing the fewest shots on target per game this season (three per game), Mumbai City FC have a save percentage of only 58.1%, the second lowest in the league. This discrepancy highlights issues with their goalkeeping efficiency, with Kerala Blasters FC being the only team with a lower save percentage (47.5%). Mohammedan SC could exploit this by launching well-timed, precise attacks.

Mohammedan SC's home form has been dismal, with three consecutive losses the joint-longest active home losing streak in the ISL, alongside Hyderabad FC. Securing points at home is critical for climbing the points table, and Mohammedan SC must address the shortcomings preventing them from doing so.

Goal-Scoring Troubles: Despite accumulating an expected goals (xG) total of 12.11 this season, Mohammedan SC have managed to score only five goals, leaving them with the league's lowest xG differential (-7.11). This reflects their inefficiency in converting chances into goals. The Islanders will aim to fortify their defence to deny Mohammedan SC scoring opportunities.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov emphasised the importance of preparation with his players.

"For me, it's very important to work on the ground with the players, train them well, make them ready for the matches. Other than that, the outside noise is not interesting for me," Chernyshov said, as quoted in an ISL press release.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky expressed confidence in his team's form, stating they are close to finding their rhythm in attack.

"We have done a lot of good work this season, so we just need to take belief from that. As we start scoring goals, the confidence will get up. I feel like we are on a threshold where it is going to happen soon," Kratky said.

Mumbai City FC's Nikolaos Karelis has been a major attacking threat this season, averaging 5.6 touches in the opposition's box per game, the third highest in the league. He has also attempted 2.5 shots from inside the box per game, second only to Alaaeddine Ajaraie (2.9 per game). With four goals from inside the box, Karelis remains pivotal to Mumbai's goal-scoring efforts.

Mohammedan SC's Alexis Gomez, despite creating 15 chances this season the most by any player without registering an assist will aim to convert his creativity into tangible contributions.

Mumbai City FC's Tiri has been influential, making 231 forward passes this season, the second highest among outfield players (behind Ahmed Jahouh's 347). He also boasts the joint-most progressive carries (52) for Mumbai City FC, underscoring his role in initiating attacking plays.

