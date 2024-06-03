Kuwait envoy looks forward to World Cup Qualifiers tie in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Nawaf Al Duwaisan, Visa Counsellor, Embassy of Kuwait in India, met the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan, on Monday, and discussed various organisational aspects of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between India and Kuwait to be played in Kolkata on June 6.

Satyanarayan apprised the Kuwait Embassy officials of the measures the AIFF has taken to make things comfortable for the fans and important officials of both the teams before and during the match.

Al Duwaisan expressed satisfaction and said he was confident the AIFF was doing everything possible to turn this event into a grand success.

As quoted by AIFF, talking about the match, Al Duwaisan said, "Kuwait had a good camp and they are well prepared for the game. It is going to be a tough and high-stakes game. I wish good luck to both teams. India and Kuwait historically enjoy a great relationship and this game in Kolkata will surely help to strengthen footballing ties between the two nations."

The AIFF Acting Secretary General said, "We had a great interaction with the Kuwait envoy. We have a long-standing relationship with the Kuwait FA, who have great facilities. I hope in the near future, they host us for matches and I am sure there will be a good crowd, which will also include Indians, who are in large numbers in Kuwait. For this match, I can say this is going to be a hugely interesting tie in front of a full house at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan."

