La Liga club Villarreal CF sign Norwegian Alexander Sorloth

Villarreal [Spain], July 26 : Spanish football club Villarreal CF has signed Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

According to the website of Villarreal CF, "Villarreal CF and German side RB Leipzig have reached a transfer agreement for Norwegian attacker Alexander Sorloth, who will wear yellow for the next five seasons. A tall reinforcement for the team led by Quique Setien that joins the already known signings of Ben Brereton Diaz, Denis Suarez, Santi Comesana, Ilias Akhomach and Ramon Terrats."

The Norwegian is a powerful reference centre forward, powerful in the run and with an intimidating presence in the area.

After several years in the youth system, Sorloth was rewarded with a contract by Rosenborg in July 2013. He played his first professional game for Rosenborg.

In January 2018, Sorloth signed for Crystal Palace for a reported fee of 9 million pounds. He made his debut on 10 February 2018 in a 3–1 away defeat to Everton.

In August 2019, Sorloth signed for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor on loan until the end of the 2020–21 season.

In September 2020, Sorloth signed for RB Leipzig for an initial fee of 20 million euros plus 2 million euros in potential add-ons.

In August 2021, Sorloth moved to La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal.

Alexander Sorloth has spent the last two seasons on loan at Real Sociedad scoring 24 goals in 90 games, grew up in the youth ranks at Rosenborg and since then has defended the jersey of teams such as Bodo Glimt, Groningen, Midtjylland, Crystal Palace, Ghent and Trabzonspor. With the Turkish team he 'exploded' by scoring 33 goals in 49 games.

For Norway, Sorloth played 49 official matches scoring 16 goals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor