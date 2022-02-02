La Liga: FC Barcelona rope in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FC Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have reached an agreement for the player to join the club after the striker terminated his contract with Arsenal FC, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

"The player will sign a contract until June 30, 2025 with an option to agree departure on June 30, 2023 and his buy out clause will be set at 100 million euros," FC Barcelona said in a statement.

"Shortly the Club will provide details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's presentation as a first team player," it added.

Aubameyang had joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in 2018/19.

He scored both goals in the 2020 FA Cup final win over Chelsea and scored again at Wembley as Arsenal won the FA Community Shield against Liverpool at the start of last season.

( With inputs from ANI )

