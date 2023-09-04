La Liga: Lewandowski hits out at Spanish referees for protecting defenders

Warsaw (Poland), Sep 4 FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski criticised the referees in Spain's La Liga, saying they misinterpreted many situations.

On Sunday evening, Lewandowski led his teammates to a 2-1 victory over Osasuna, with the 35-year-old converting a penalty with five minutes to go.

"I didn't expect the Spanish league teams would take advantage of such reluctance to play football many times. In my opinion, the referees misinterpret many situations. Maybe they would like it to work differently, but they have some guidelines in advance on what to pay attention," the forward told Polish media on Monday.

"La Liga doesn't want to promote an attractive game. There are situations where you allow so many things in defense, and if I do something as an attacker, it's immediately interpreted as a foul for a yellow card," Lewandowski added.

After the first matches of the new season, the Pole was strongly criticized by Spanish media for not showing his best form, reports Xinhua.

"After the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, many things affected my physicality and even my confidence. Recently, I realised what I should have changed to return to my top shape. The season is long. For me the most important thing is showing my best in crucial games of the season, not in the early stage of the competition," the striker concluded.

--IANS

