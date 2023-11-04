La Liga request postponement of Mallorca vs Cadiz game

Madrid, Nov 4 La Liga have requested that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postpone the match between Mallorca and Cadiz scheduled for November 12, after FIFA had rescheduled the international game between Kosovo and Israel to be played on the same day.

The Kosovo-Israel match was due to be played in October, but was postponed after the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The new date means Mallorca's Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi wouldn't be able to play in an important La Liga match, reports Xinhua.

"RCD Mallorca have received notification of a definitive call-up for its player Vedat Muriqi to play in the Kosovo-Israel match, which affects the RCD Mallorca-Cadiz CF match," reads a RFEF communique.

"La Liga have requested the RFEF Competition Judge to postpone the RCD Mallorca-Cadiz CF match on Matchday 13, initially scheduled for Sunday, November 12, as a consequence of the extension of the period of international established unilaterally by FIFA.

