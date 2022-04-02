La'eeb unveiled as official mascot for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA has unveiled La'eeb as the official mascot for this year's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

La'eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player. "He belongs to a parallel mascot-verse that is indescribable - everyone is invited to interpret what it looks like. La'eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves as 'Now is All', FIFA in a statement said.

La'eeb was unveiled during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw, which took place on Friday in Doha.

Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director-General, Marketing, Communications and Tournament Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said: "We are delighted to unveil La'eeb as the Official Mascot for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world. He comes from the mascot-verse - a place that is indescribable. We encourage everyone to imagine what it looks like."

"We are sure fans everywhere will love this fun and playful character. La'eeb will play a vital role as we engage fans young and old in Qatar's FIFA World Cup experience," added Al Mawlawi.

La'eeb will be everywhere - welcoming the world, inspiring young fans, and cheering the action during the tournament, which will take place from November 21 to December 18.

"The courageous and uplifting La'eeb has attended every previous FIFA World Cup tournament and has contributed to some of the most famous moments in football history, including a number of iconic goals. La'eeb will be known for his youthful spirit; spreading joy and confidence everywhere he goes. La'eeb comes from a parallel world where tournament mascots live. It is a world where ideas and creativity form the basis of characters that live in the minds of everyone," FIFA added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor