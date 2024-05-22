Legendary defender John Terry "gutted" to see Mauricio Pochettino leave Chelsea

New Delhi [India], May 22 : Chelsea icon John Terry gave his take on the club's surprising decision to part ways with head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

On Tuesday night, Chelsea released a statement to announce their end of working relationship on mutual terms with Pochettino after just one year.

"Chelsea FC can confirm that the Club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways," the club said in a statement.

Along with the 52-year-old, Jesus Perez, Miguel d'Agostino, Toni Jimenez, and Sebastiano Pochettino have also departed from the club.

Terry was "gutted" to see the Argentinian manager leave and took to Instagram to issue a transfer market warning for Chelsea.

"I just hope we don't sign or sell any players until we get a manager in," Terry wrote on Instagram.

Sporting Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley expressed their gratitude towards Pochettino and said, "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Pochettino thanked the club and said, "Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

In Pochettino's sole season, Chelsea endured a turbulent season and managed to finish in the sixth position. The Blues accumulated a total of 63 points with 18 wins, nine draws, and 11 defeats.

Their points tally helped them secure a UEFA Europa League spot. But they could miss out on the Europa League and feature in the UEFA Conference League depending on the result of the FA Cup final.

For a second consecutive season, the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium will witness a Manchester Derby.

Manchester United will square off against Manchester City on May 25. Manchester United missed out on a spot in European football, but it could change depending on the result of the final.

If the Red Devils defeat Manchester City, they will directly qualify for the Europa League. As a result, Chelsea will miss out on UEL and will feature in the Conference League.

