Leverkusen ease past Cologne to stay atop Bundesliga

Berlin, Oct 9 Bayer Leverkusen remain unbeaten and secured their sixth win after cruising 3-0 past Cologne in the Bundesliga.

The hosts took the reins from the starting whistle and combined their way through Cologne's territory, but Florian Wirtz missed two presentable opportunities and Victor Boniface lacked in accuracy from 13 meters, reports Xinhua.

Leverkusen's efforts paid off in the 22nd minute when Jonas Hofmann finished off a fine combination via Wirtz to break the deadlock.

Cologne couldn't put up resistance and were two goals behind 10 minutes later after Alejandro Grimaldo teed up for Jeremie Frimpong, who finished the job into an empty net.

Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe was on guard to save a long-range attempt from Wirtz in the 35th minute.

Cologne showed signs of life in the closing stages of the first half when Davie Selke and Eric Martel tested Leverkusen custodian Lukas Hradecky in quick succession.

After the interval, Schwabe had to save Frimpong's dangerous shot with a diving save in the 54th minute.

The Bundesliga leaders eventually marked their third goal after Boniface capitalized on Hofmann's through ball to beat Schwabe into the far corner on 67 minutes.

With the result, Leverkusen defend their top spot in Bundesliga, while winless Cologne slump to the bottom of the table.

"We are satisfied with the performance. We created a lot of chances and could have scored even more. We must continue to concentrate, as we've only played seven matches," said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich stay third after a brace from Kingsley Coman paved the way for a 3-0 victory over hapless Freiburg, while Eintracht Frankfurt beat newly-promoted Heidenheim 2-0.

