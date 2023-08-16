Lionel Messi continues goal-scoring streak, takes Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Pennsylvania [US], August 16 : Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning striker Lionel Messi continued his goal-scoring streak in the United States, helping his Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami cruise into the final of the ongoing Leagues Cup after defeating Philadelphia Union by 4-1.

With this win on Tuesday, Messi has made it nine goals in six matches for Inter Miami. He has scored in every match he has played for the club and is yet to lose a single match with his team.

In the 20th minute, Messi fired a long-range effort from 30 yards out and effortlessly netted the ball past three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake.

MLS also shared a footage of the goal by Messi, the biggest star in the US club football ever since his signing.

"What can't he do?! Make it NINE goals in six games for Leo Messi," tweeted MLS.

https://twitter.com/MLS/status/1691593877738643832

Besides Messi, Josef Martinez scored for IM, giving them the lead in the third minute before Messi's 20th-minute goal doubled the lead.

Jordi Alba, Messi's FC Barcelona teammate also scored one before the half-time whistle.

But Alejandro Bedoya's strike in the 73rd minute kept Philadelphia alive.

David Ruiz scored the match-winning goal for Inter Miami in the 84th minute.

With this win, Messi's team will play the final against Nashville SC on August 19.

Messi has extended his lead at the top of the goal-scoring charts, with Bongokuhle Hlongwane of Minnesota United FC sitting at the second spot with seven goals.

Lionel Messi has officially arrived in American football, with the Argentine superstar making his presence known since his headline-making move from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami was completed in July.

Messi is without a doubt the biggest star in MLS, and very definitely the biggest the league has ever seen, so all eyes will be on him as he attempts to elevate Miami from the bottom of the table to playoff candidates and, eventually, title winners.

