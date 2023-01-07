Liverpool defender Van Dijk to be sidelined due to hamstring injury
January 7, 2023
London, Jan 7 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined for at least a month with a hamstring problem, the club confirmed.
The Dutch defender suffered the injury in Monday's 3-1 defeat to Brentford, and will likely miss Premier League matches against Brighton, Chelsea and Wolves, reports Xinhua news agency.
Liverpool are currently 16 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.
