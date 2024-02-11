Liverpool FC Award 2023–24: Gemma Bonner Wins Second LFC Women Player of the Month Award

Gemma Bonner, the centre-back, was awarded as Liverpool FC Women's Player of the Month for January, having also clinched the trophy in November. The Reds centre-back has won this award for the second time in a row on Saturday, February 10.

Bonner played the full 90 minutes in all three of the team's matches during the month and provided the crucial late winner at Bristol City to secure progress in the Adobe Women's FA Cup.

"I'm grateful to win the award. Our fans are a special part of the club, and to receive an award that is voted for by the fans is special," the No.23 told Liverpoolfc.com upon collecting the award at the AXA Melwood Training Centre. "They have always been incredible to me since I've been here and even when I've been away from here, so it's special for me.

"Everywhere we play, we can hear them, and we feel like it's a home game because we can hear their support, so we know we are extremely lucky to have such a great following, and they definitely help us get through it," she further said.

The cup victory at Bristol City was the highlight of the month as Matt Beard's side dug deep to win the game with 10 players after the dismissal of midfielder Ceri Holland for two yellow cards. "It was a big win, coming in the first game after Christmas. It was probably always going to be challenging for us," said Bonner.

LFC Women now turn their attention to the Women's FA Cup fifth round with a trip to London City Lionesses on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 2pm GMT).