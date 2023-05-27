Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp clears doubts on Mohammed Salah's future

Anfield [UK], May 27 : Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shed some light on the future of star Egyptian winger Mohammed Salah after Liverpool failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Manchester United's 4-1 victory against Chelsea on Friday ensured that the Red Devils were bound to finish in the Top 4 position of the Premier League.

With the Reds missing out on UCL next season, rumours started to rise like smoke from the chimney about Mohammed Salah's exit next season. But Klopp has asserted that there is nothing as of now.

"No worries, no. I only heard what he said but I couldn't read anything that could lead in that direction," Klopp said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Klopp added, "Obviously Mo loves being here and Mo was part of it. He said apologies for what 'we' did - not apologies for 'what the other guys did, but I had to go with them'. It is all fine."

The German manager said that he won't allow a player to be at the club if they want to leave because they missed out on a Champions League spot.

"If ever a player would come to me and said, 'oh, we didn't qualify for the Champions League, I have to leave', I would drive him to the other club myself. I would take the key, [and say] come in the car, where do you want to go, I drive you."

"It is not the case with Mo, not at all, and nobody else told me. They ask if they can have a longer holiday or whatever - but nobody asks me if after the holiday they have to come back."

"So that was not in our conversation. I saw him now in the canteen and he was smiling. I don't know for which reason as I didn't ask him, but he is not in a bad mood. That's it," Klopp signed off."

Liverpool will play their last match of the 2022/23 season against the relegated side Southampton on Sunday.

