Liverpool open negotiations with Feyenoord for Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's replacement

Liverpool [UK], April 24 : Liverpool opened negotiations with Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord about signing Arne Slot as a replacement for their current manager Jurgen Klopp according to Sky Sports.

According to Sky Sports, Slot is keen to join the Premier League side and he ticks all the boxes that Liverpool are looking for in a manager to replace Klopp. If a deal is completed, the compensation for Slot is expected to be around the region of £9m. He was previously monitored by Premier League clubs Tottenham, Chelsea and Leeds.

Feyenoord have soared high with Slot at the helm of the club. Under his leadership, Feyenoord lifted the KNVB Cup last weekend and also secured their first league title in six years.

Under Slot, Feyenoord have emerged as a strong defensive side in the opposition's half, they top the Eredivisie for tackles won in the opposition's final third.

According to the statistics, they are the best defensive side and the second-best attacking unit in the Dutch League. Slot usually names a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation which fits Liverpool's style of play.

Last May, he signed a new contract with Feyenoord, which will keep him at the club until 2026. But since then he has expressed his desire to take a new step in his career.

Another manager who has been heavily rumoured with Liverpool has been Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim. However, according to recent reports, Amorim is no longer in consideration for the job.

In January this year, Klopp announced his decision to step down from his position after spending nine years with the club.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015, changed the club's fortune and established one of the best sporting rivalries with Manchester City.

Klopp's reign brought a revolution for the Reds in the Premier League, as they lifted the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield.

